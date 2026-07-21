In Sumy, drone attacks rescuers, hits residential building: six people injured, incl four children

The enemy launched a series of airstrikes in Sumy, attacking rescuers, and a jet drone struck a nine-story residential building, injuring six people, including four children, the State Emergency Service of Sumy region reported on Tuesday.

"A fire broke out on the first floor of the multi-story building, and six people, including four children, were injured as a result of the strike. Subsequently, the enemy launched a series of airstrikes against civilian infrastructure," the State Emergency Service reported on its Telegram channel.

The State Emergency Service also reported that a major fire broke out in a shopping center. "As soon as rescuers began extinguishing the fire, the enemy launched further attacks. During one of the attacks, a service vehicle was destroyed and one State Emergency Service vehicle was damaged."

Furthermore, a residential area was attacked, where two cars caught fire.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fires and the aftermath of the attacks and are providing assistance to people.