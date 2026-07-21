Two killed, 15 wounded as result of shelling in Kharkiv region in past 24 hours

Over the past 24 hours, Russian Armed Forces struck Kharkiv and 18 settlements in the region using multiple launch rocket systems, missiles, guided bombs, and various types of drones. Two people were killed and 15 wounded, reported Regional Military Administration head Oleh Synehubov.

"In the village of Shevchenkove, a 68-year-old man died, a 20-year-old woman was injured, and seven others suffered an acute stress reaction; in the city of Kharkiv, a 64-year-old woman was injured, and an acute stress reaction was observed affecting men aged 48 and 60, a 37-year-old woman, and a 13-year-old girl; in the town of Izium, a 24-year-old man was injured; in the village of Kamyana Yaruha, Chuhuiv community, a 63-year-old man was injured; one person died in the village of Kostiantynivka, Zolochiv community (details are being clarified)," Synehubov wrote on his Telegram channel.