Ukraine's Air Defense Forces shoot down 46 of 58 enemy UAVs, hits of eight attack UAVs recorded at seven locations

Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 46 enemy drones overnight on Tuesday, but recorded hits of eight attack drones at seven locations, the Ukrainian Air Force reported.

"According to preliminary data, as of 8:00, air defense forces have shot down or suppressed 46 enemy Shaheds, Gerberas, Italmas, Banderols loitering munitions, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country," the report says.

In total, on the night of July 21 (from 6:00 p.m. on July 20), the enemy attacked with 58 Shahed-type attack UAVs (including jet-powered), Gerbera, and Italmas, Banderol loitering munitions, and Parodiya drone simulators from the directions of Kursk, Orel (Russian Federation), Donetsk (TOT), and Hvardeyske (TOT) of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire teams of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

Meanwhile, eight attack UAV hits were recorded at seven locations.