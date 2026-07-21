Sybiha at meeting with OSCE ambassadors: Russia intensifying terror against civilians due to its inability to achieve its strategic goals

Russia is unable to achieve its strategic goals in the war against Ukraine, and therefore continues to escalate terror against the civilian population, Acting Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated during a meeting with ambassadors of OSCE participating states in Kyiv.

“Russia is not winning this war and will not achieve its strategic objectives. This is precisely why the Kremlin continues to escalate terror against civilians. Instead, Moscow must engage in diplomacy and end its war,” Sybiha said on X.

According to the Foreign Minister, despite Russia's latest massive missile and drone strike over the weekend, Ukraine remains steadfast, and international support continues unabated.

Sybiha noted that the visit of OSCE ambassadors to Kyiv is an important signal that Russian aggression will not be normalized and that Ukraine will not be left alone with the aggressor.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed further strengthening the OSCE's support for Ukraine, expanding practical projects on the ground, and continuing to document Russian war crimes to bring those responsible to justice. Sybiha emphasized that the OSCE must remain a principled defender of the Helsinki Final Act and the international principles that Russia systematically violates.