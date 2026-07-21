Syrsky on mobilization reform: I'm looking forward to it just as much as the whole country

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky stated that he is looking forward to mobilization reform "just as the whole country is," and that the Ground Forces and the Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers (TRCs) are ready for the changes.

"The same applies to mobilization reform—the task set by the president. The Armed Forces of Ukraine and the TRCs are under my authority, and we are ready for change: we attend all meetings in the Verkhovna Rada, report all violations to the State Bureau of Investigations (SBI), and insist on involving the police. But the reform itself is the legislative and administrative work of the ministry. I am looking forward to it just as the whole country is," Syrsky wrote in a column posted on the Militarny website. The Commander-in-Chief added that his column is "not for those who argue on social media, but for those who bear the burden of war daily."

"Our soldiers don't care who's arguing with whom online. They need ammunition, rotation, timely pay, and the assurance that the state is working behind them, not squabbling," Syrsky emphasized.