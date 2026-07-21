Zelenskyy launches regular format for interaction between arms manufacturers, AFU units, govt reps

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the launch of a regular format for interaction between Defense Forces corps commanders, Ukrainian arms manufacturers, and government agencies to promptly resolve troop procurement issues.

“We agreed to establish a regular format for exactly this kind of dialogue between the corps, manufacturers, and government agencies, coordinated by the Ministry of Defense and the National Security and Defense Council,” Zelenskyy said in his evening address.

According to the president, the decision was made following a special meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff, which took place after several days of consultations with corps commanders performing critical combat missions.

Zelenskyy noted that for the first time, direct communication in this format took place between combat corps commanders, weapons and equipment manufacturers, representatives of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Finance, and special services.

He said that practical issues related to troop support were discussed during the meeting, specifically the supply of various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, ground robotic systems, long-range artillery ammunition, and other equipment, as well as additional funding, procurement, and contracting.

The president added that particular attention was paid to the deficiencies identified in individual product models in combat units. He stressed that manufacturers must promptly receive such feedback and address any defects identified. He also announced that he would hold similar meetings the following day with other corps commanders to obtain feedback from the entire corps system of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.