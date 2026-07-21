Zelenskyy: Ukraine must strengthen itself as much as possible by Aug, prepare for Russian actions in the fall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine must strengthen itself as much as possible by August and prepare for possible Russian actions in the fall.

"Ukraine must enter August as strengthened as possible and prepare for various scenarios and Russian behavior in the fall," the president stated in a message posted on his Telegram channel.

According to the head of state, work is ongoing to adjust the defense strategy and determine priority areas for the production and supply of weapons for the army.

Zelenskyy announced that he held a special meeting of the Supreme Command following several days of communication with corps commanders performing key combat missions.