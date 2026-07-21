Eight injured in Odesa as result of Russian attack – authorities

The number of injured in the Russian attack on an enterprise in Odesa has risen to eight, reported Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"The number of victims as a result of the Russian attack on the enterprise has risen to eight. Two people have been hospitalized, and six more have received outpatient medical care," he wrote on Telegram.

Kiper noted that this brings the total number of victims in the enemy attack to 11: three killed and eight with injuries of varying severity.

He previously reported three dead and six wounded.