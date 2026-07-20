Zelenskyy holding his first phone talk with new British PM Burnham

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has had his first telephone conversation with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Andrew Murray Burnham and congratulated him on taking office.

“Ukraine and the United Kingdom have built the strongest partnership in the history of relations between our two countries, and we will certainly continue working to expand it even further. We agreed to discuss our future cooperation, including our work within the Anti-Ballistic Coalition, during a meeting in the near future,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

As reported on the website of the head of state of Ukraine on Monday, Burnham assured that support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people will continue to be strong.

" I truly appreciate that the support for Ukraine and our people will remain steadfast. Thank you for your warm words of respect for the Ukrainian people and for your condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed in Russia's recent attacks," Zelenskyy noted.