Zelenskyy awards NATO Special Mission Commander Buzzard the Order of Merit

Commander of the NATO Special Security Support and Training Mission to Ukraine and the Security Assistance Group Ukraine, Lieutenant General Curtis Buzzard of the U.S. Armed Forces, has been awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit, 3rd Class.

According to the website of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the corresponding decree No. 626/2026 was signed by the head of state on July 20.

The document notes that Buzzard was awarded "for his significant personal contribution to the development of international military cooperation, support for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine."

As reported, last week, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky met with Buzzard, during which they discussed, in particular, the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, primarily air defense assets.