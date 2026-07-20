Sea Breeze 2026 naval drills underway in UK’s Portland, under leadership of Ukraine and USA – AFU General Staff

The active phase of the maritime component of the annual Sea Breeze exercise, which this year is being held under the leadership of the United States and Ukraine, continues in Portland, UK, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Monday.

"Ensuring mine security in the waters of the Black and Azov Seas is a prerequisite for restoring Ukraine's economic potential and safely conducting foreign economic activity. This is why the Ukrainian Navy is paying special attention to preparing for mine countermeasures operations in these waters," the General Staff said in a Telegram post.

It is noted that while the ships are conducting tasks at sea to search for and identify dangerous objects, staff officers have been simultaneously practicing algorithms for planning and managing such operations.

"Both components of the exercise are key to preparing for future mine countermeasures operations in the Black and Azov Seas. Gaining experience in joint operations in an international environment is equally important – this will be a significant factor if partner states are involved in joint mine countermeasures operations," the General Staff emphasized.