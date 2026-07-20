Zelenskyy meets with Khartia Corps Commander Obolensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ihor Obolensky, commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard Charter.

“I thanked Ihor Obolensky for building up the Khartia Brigade, and we discussed the key issues that require additional decisions. Of course, advancing the technological capabilities of Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces as well as making the widest possible use of drones of every type are a top priority,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

Amid the conflict between Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which has led to a series of protests, the Ukrainian president is holding meetings with military personnel.

On July 19, the president held talks with Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleh Apostol.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy met with Horbatiuk and Drapatyi, as well as with Andriy Biletsky, commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Operational Command of the Skid (East) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.