Two people killed, 17 more, incl children, wounded as result of invaders’ shelling in Dnipropetrovsk region – authorities

Two people were killed and 17 more, including two children, were wounded this day as a result of Russian shelling of populated areas in the region, reported Oleksandr Hanzha, head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration.

"In Pavlohrad, two people were killed as a result of a morning enemy strike. Sixteen people were injured. Three people remain in the hospital in moderate condition. The rest, including children aged 1 and 13, will be treated as outpatients. In Nikopol district… An 81-year-old woman was wounded. She will be treated as an outpatient," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, in Nikopol district, the enemy struck Nikopol, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhoryivska, and Marhanets communities. Infrastructure, a sports school, a cafe, an apartment building, and a car were damaged.

In Synelnyky district, Russian forces shelled Vasylkivska, Yavornytska, and Petropavlivska communities. Fires broke out. Private homes, a store, cars, and a combine harvester were damaged.

In Kryvyi Rih district, the enemy struck Zelenodolska community.

In total, the enemy attacked four districts almost 40 times in one day using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs.