Tuesday declared day of mourning in Odesa – City Council

Tuesday, July 21, has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa in memory of the victims of the Russian attack on the city on Monday, the city council announced.

"July 21 has been declared a day of mourning in Odesa in memory of those killed in the enemy attack on the city on July 20. The national flag of Ukraine and the flag of the city of Odesa with mourning ribbons will be flown at half-mast on buildings… Odesa city authorities express their deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims," ​​reads a message posted on the city council’s website.

On this day, businesses, institutions, and organizations in the city are advised to limit the use of music and entertainment events.

As reported, three people were killed and six others were injured as a result of the Russian strike on an infrastructure facility.