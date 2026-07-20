Zelenskyy after meeting with Prokopenko: Adjustments to Ukraine's defense strategy must be carefully calculated

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Denys Prokopenko, commander of the 1st Azov Corps of the National Guard, to discuss adjustments to Ukraine’s defense strategy and preparations for future prisoner exchanges.

“A very substantive conversation with Denys Prokopenko. Thank you for the consistently well-prepared work and attention to detail. It is important that every adjustment to Ukraine’s defense strategy be carefully thought through and verified,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

The President also noted that special attention was paid during the meeting to the issue of the release of Ukrainian prisoners.

“We are also working to make the next prisoner exchanges happen. We remember our people,” the head of state stressed.

Amid the conflict between Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which has led to a series of protests, the Ukrainian president is holding meetings with military personnel.

On July 19, the president held talks with the Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and the Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleh Apostol.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy met with Horbatiuk and Drapatyi, as well as with Andriy Biletsky, Commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Operational Command of the East (Skhid) of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ihor Obolensky, Commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard Charter.