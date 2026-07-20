EC insists on its proposal to ban LNG transportation from Russia within 21st sanctions package

The European Commission (EC) does not intend to abandon the proposed complete ban on the transportation of Russian LNG as part of the 21st sanctions package against Russia, but discussions on this matter are ongoing, official EC representative Paula Pinho said.

"We stand by our proposal for the 21st sanctions package. As you know, it is still the subject of discussions with member states. Therefore, we will not go into the details of these discussions, we are waiting for the approval (of the package – IF-U). Every sanctions package, in this case the 21st, requires unanimity," the spokeswoman said at a briefing in Brussels on Monday.

"We know that this is not an easy issue. With the previous, 20th package, we managed. And we continue our work with the aim of approving the 21st sanctions package as well," Pinho added.

She also emphasized that the ban on previous restrictions regarding Russian LNG has entered into force and will continue to operate.

The latest restrictions against Russian liquefied natural gas were introduced as part of the EU’s 20th sanctions package. Unlike the previous, 14th package, which banned gas transshipment in EU ports, the 20th package was aimed at fleet maintenance and the operation of European terminals.

All these measures concern the territory, ports, and imports of the European Union itself. The EC’s proposal for the 21st package, which is currently being discussed, aims to ban European vessels from transporting Russian gas between third countries, which has not been provided for until now.

Greece is trying to secure special terms or a transition period for specific shipowners, primarily the company Dynagas.

The company owns Arc7 ice-class gas carriers specifically designed for operations in the Arctic, which serve the Yamal LNG plant. Greece argues that these highly specialized vessels cannot be used in other regions, and the company will be forced to sell them to non-Western buyers, which will only transfer a profitable business into other hands.

Athens demands that the new ban not be applied to long-term contracts that Greek ice-class tankers are obliged to fulfill under agreements with Yamal LNG.

A complete termination of these agreements, the Greek side states, threatens shipowners with default.

Greek diplomats insist on conducting a deep economic analysis. They want to prove to Brussels that the ban on transportation will ruin European carriers, but will not deprive Russia of income, as the LNG will simply switch to Asian vessels.