Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Oleh Apostol, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Assault Troops.

“A report from Oleh Apostol. The Airborne Assault Forces are delivering the results Ukraine needs. I am also grateful for his vision of the broader developments on the front and his evaluation of the key threats,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

Amid the conflict between Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which has led to a series of protests, the Ukrainian president is holding meetings with military personnel.

On July 19, the president held talks with Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleh Apostol.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy met with Horbatiuk and Drapatyi, as well as with Andriy Biletsky, Commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Operational Command of the Skhid (East) of the Ground Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and Ihor Obolensky, Commander of the 2nd Corps of the National Guard Charter.