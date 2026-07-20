AFU General Staff denies reports of dismissal of Syrsky and Hnatov

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has denied reports of the dismissal of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrsky and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov.

"The information that has appeared in the media, particularly on social media and some media outlets, regarding the alleged dismissal of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Oleksandr Syrsky, is untrue. General Syrsky continues to perform his duties as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Andriy Hnatov, also continues to perform his duties," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel.

The General Staff noted that the dismissals from these positions are taking place based on a decree issued by the President of Ukraine.