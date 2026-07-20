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Three killed, others injured in enemy attack on infrastructure facility in Odesa – administration

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Three killed, others injured in enemy attack on infrastructure facility in Odesa – administration
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At least three people were killed and three more were injured as a result of a Russian attack on an infrastructure facility in the regional capital, reported Serhiy Lysak, head of Odesa City Military Administration.

"As of this moment, unfortunately, three people have already been killed as a result of the enemy attack on the city. Condolences to the families and friends. There are also three injured. They are receiving all necessary assistance," he wrote on Telegram.

Lysak noted that a search and rescue operation is currently ongoing.

Information is being updated.

#odesa #russian_attack
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