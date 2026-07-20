New British PM to hold first phone calls with Zelenskyy and Trump

New British Prime Minister Andy Burnham stated that he will first contact Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and United States President Donald Trump.

"Calls to Zelenskyy and Trump will be the first today," Sky News quotes Burnham as saying on Monday.

According to him, there will be no changes in British policy regarding Ukraine. "I will use all my experience in this new role, and President Zelenskyy should have no doubts that Britain’s support will continue," he said.

Earlier on Monday, the new leader of the Labour Party, Burnham, became Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.