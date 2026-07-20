Zelenskyy meets with Biletsky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Andriy Biletsky, commander of the 3rd Army Corps of the Operational Command East (Skhid) of the Ukrainian Ground Forces.

“A meeting with Andriy Biletsky. As always, his briefing on the situation in the sector was thorough. I also value his broader assessment of Ukraine’s prospects on the front and our action strategy,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

Amid the conflict between Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which has led to a series of protests, the Ukrainian president is holding meetings with military personnel.

On July 19, the president held talks with Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and the Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleh Apostol.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy had already met with Horbatiuk and Drapatyi.