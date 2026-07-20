Ukraine counts on opening of all negotiating clusters for EU accession without delay – PM Koretsky

Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky has said that Ukraine counts on the opening of all negotiating clusters for accession to the European Union without delay, as well as on the timely allocation of regular tranches of macro-financial assistance and Ukraine Facility this year.

"I assured that the government of Ukraine will continue to implement the necessary reforms and fulfill all obligations within the framework of the European integration process. We count on the preservation of EU unity in supporting Ukraine and the further advancement of the negotiation process," Koretsky wrote in his Telegram channel following a conversation with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

The parties discussed preparations for the next heating season, in particular, the mobilization of additional financial resources for the formation of necessary gas reserves and the restoration of energy infrastructure, which Russia continues to purposefully destroy.

"The European Union remains Ukraine’s largest financial partner. Within the framework of the Ukraine Support Loan, Ukraine has already received 8.1 billion euros. We count on the timely allocation of regular tranches of macro-financial assistance and Ukraine Facility this year, which are critically important for ensuring the financial stability of Ukraine," the Prime Minister said.

Koretsky and the President of the European Commission paid special attention to strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia and reinforcing Ukrainian air defense.

"Ukraine needs additional interceptors capable of shooting down Russian ballistic missiles. I appealed to the European Commission with a request to facilitate the quickest possible provision of such assets to Ukraine in order to protect the lives of our people. We agreed that more active cooperation is needed within the framework of a joint anti-ballistic project," he said.

As reported, on June 15, the EU officially announced the opening of the first negotiating cluster with Ukraine and Moldova regarding EU accession.

On July 14, Ukraine and the EU officially opened the sixth negotiating cluster – "Foreign Policy" – in the process of Ukraine acquiring EU membership.