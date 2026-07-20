Zelenskyy meets with Drapatyi for second time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Mykhailo Drapatyi, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Monday, July 20.

“I am grateful for today’s conversation – we covered a lot with Mykhailo Drapatyi. It is important that the experience of every component of Ukraine’s Defense Forces be applied in a coordinated way,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

Amid the conflict between Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which has led to a series of protests, the Ukrainian president is holding meetings with military personnel.

On July 19, the president held talks with Commander of the Joint Forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Mykhailo Drapatyi, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and the Commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleh Apostol.

Earlier on Monday, Zelenskyy had already met with Horbatiuk.