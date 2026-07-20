Zelenskyy meets with Dpty Chief of General Staff Horbatiuk for second time

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Volodymyr Horbatiuk. They discussed Ukraine’s defense strategy and the details of cooperation with partners.

“We are discussing Ukraine’s defense strategy and the details of our engagement with partners. We are accelerating the implementation of supply arrangements. A substantive meeting with Volodymyr Horbatiuk,” Zelenskyy said on X Monday.

Amid the conflict between Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky and former Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, which has led to a series of protests, the Ukrainian president is holding meetings with military personnel.

On July 19, the president held talks with Joint Forces Commander Mykhailo Drapaty, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Volodymyr Horbatiuk, and Airborne Assault Forces Commander Oleh Apostol.