Zelenskyy after meeting with Holy See delegation: Vatican ready to host leaders' meeting

The Vatican is ready to host a leaders’ meeting, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced after meeting with Holy See Secretary of State Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher.

“Russia does not want to stop these attacks, which is why it is so important to keep working for peace. One format that could help make this possible is a meeting at the leaders’ level. I thank the Vatican for its readiness to host such a meeting and to continue making every effort to help make it happen,” Zelenskyy said on X.

The President thanked Archbishop Gallagher and Pope Leo XIV for their support of Ukraine, noting that the Holy See delegation was in Kyiv during the massive Russian strike.

According to Zelenskyy, during the meeting, the parties also discussed the Church’ activities in Ukraine and EU integration.

“We also discussed Ukraine’s path toward EU membership. Importantly, the Vatican supports our European choice and sees that Ukraine is doing everything necessary to become a full member of the European Union,” the president noted.

Zelenskyy also thanked the Holy See for its constant prayers and support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people.