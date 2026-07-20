Burnham declares unwavering and resolute support for Ukraine

Newly appointed British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, in his maiden speech, stated that he intends to speak with Zelenskyy and reaffirm his support for Ukraine, Sky News reports.

"I’ll be making very clear later today to President Zelenskyy that, you know, there is no change. I will be with him 100%, as Keir Starmer has been," he stated.

The new prime minister told reporters that Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump will be his "first calls" today.

Burnham said he had worked with Ukrainian mayors in his previous role as mayor of Greater Manchester over the last few years.

"I take all of that experience into my new role, and President Zelenskyy will be left in no doubt whatsoever that Britain’s support is steadfast, it is resolute, it will be there for him and I will be there for him personally too," he added.