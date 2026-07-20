Russian strike on hospital in Kherson injures 7 – Prosecutor's Office

Seven people sustain injuries in artillery strike by occupiers on hospital in Kherson, regional prosecutor’s office reports.

"According to investigation, on July 20, 2026, at about 11:30 a.m., Russian army strikes territory of civilian hospital in Kherson with artillery. Shelling injures seven people – doctor, nurses, technical staff, and two visitors to facility. At time of explosion, people are inside hospital building," prosecutor’s office said on Telegram.

Under procedural guidance of Kherson District Prosecutor’s Office, pre-trial investigation into fact of war crime (Part one of Article 438 of Criminal Code of Ukraine) is in progress.