FSB agents receive life imprisonment and 15 years in prison for terrorist attack near TRC in Kamianets-Podilskyi - SBU

Based on the evidence gathered by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), two agents of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) who prepared the detonation of an improvised bomb near the TRC (territorial recruitment and social support) building in Kamianets-Podilskyi in February 2025 have received prison sentences, the SBU reports.

In a Telegram channel on Monday, the Ukrainian special service noted that SBU officers apprehended both perpetrators "in hot pursuit" within a day of the terrorist attack and documented their link to the Russian intelligence service.

"The convicted individuals are a local drug addict and a student of a local vocational college, who was 17 years old at the time of the crime, both of whom were recruited by the enemy," the statement says.

According to the agency, the enemy recruited both figures via a Telegram channel searching for "easy earnings." The perpetrators acted separately from one another but carried out the instructions of the same FSB curator.

"Following his instructions, the underage agent manufactured an improvised explosive device (IED) with remote activation and packed it with metal nuts to increase the destructive effect. Afterward, the perpetrator left the improvised bomb in a pre-prepared cache and ‘reported’ it to the Russian intelligence officer," the SBU specified.

The second figure, according to the agency, was to retrieve the explosive from the cache and deliver it to the district TRC for detonation.

According to the report, to complete the enemy’s task, the agent first conducted reconnaissance near the military facility and installed a disguised telephone camera there with remote access for the FSB. "Fearing that the Russians would eliminate him as an ‘unnecessary witness,’ he instructed a courier ‘in the dark’ to deliver the IED to the site of the planned terrorist attack under the guise of an ordinary postal package," the report notes.

The SBU emphasizes that upon the arrival of the delivery service worker at the "location," the enemy remotely detonated the explosive, resulting in the man’s death at the scene and leaving 7 others with injuries of varying severity.

During searches of the detainees, mobile phones with evidence of contacts with the FSB were seized, as well as tools and components for manufacturing improvised explosive devices.

Based on evidence collected by Security Service investigators, the court found both agents guilty under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine: Part 2 of Article 111 (high treason committed under martial law); Part 3 of Article 258 (terrorist act leading to the death of a person); Part 1 of Article 263 (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives); and Part 2 of Article 263-1 (illegal manufacture of explosives committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

"The agent who carried out the terrorist attack was sentenced to life imprisonment with confiscation of property. The second traitor, taking into account that he had not reached adulthood at the time of the crime, was sentenced by the court to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property," the Ukrainian special service specified.

The investigation was conducted by SBU officers in the Khmelnytsky region together with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office in the sphere of defense of the Western region.