Sybiha meets with Secretary for Relations with States of Holy See in Kyiv

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with the Secretary for Relations with States of the Holy See, Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, and thanked him for his visit to Ukraine, during which Kyiv was subjected to a massive attack.

"I was pleased to welcome Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher to Kyiv and thanked him for visiting Ukraine at a time when Russia continues to intensify its terror against our civilians. During his visit, Kyiv came under yet another massive Russian missile and drone attack. No briefing can convey the reality of this war better than witnessing it firsthand," Sybiha wrote on X.

He emphasized that "no briefing can convey the reality of this war better than the opportunity to see it with one’s own eyes."

Sybiha expressed gratitude to the Holy See for its unwavering solidarity with the Ukrainian people, humanitarian efforts, and consistent moral leadership in support of peace, human dignity, and international law.

"I emphasized that ensuring the return of all Ukrainian prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians, and every deported Ukrainian child remains one of our highest humanitarian priorities. Russia is waging a war not only against Ukraine, but against faith itself," he said.

The head of the Foreign Ministry noted that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, about 740 religious sites of various denominations and faiths have been damaged or destroyed as a result of Russian attacks, including Orthodox cathedrals, Catholic churches, Protestant prayer houses, mosques, synagogues, and other religious buildings.

"I stressed that one of our highest humanitarian priorities remains securing the return of all Ukrainian prisoners of war, unlawfully detained civilians, and every deported Ukrainian child," Sybiha said.

He also informed Archbishop Gallagher about the situation on the battlefield, Ukraine’s peace efforts, and the growing role of Europe in promoting a comprehensive and lasting peace.

"The Kremlin continues to escalate terror against civilians and expanding its campaign to recruit mercenaries around the world, including in Africa. We discussed ways to help prevent such exploitation of vulnerable communities through dialogue with partners and religious leaders," Sybiha said.