Air Force Cmdr calls for compromise and unity in wartime realities

Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anatoliy Kryvonozhko, commenting on the conflict between the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and Minister of Defense Mykhailo Fedorov, which sparked a series of protests, including those in Kyiv in front of the Ivan Franko National Theater, spoke in favor of reaching a compromise and called for unity.

"In the realities of war, any difficult decisions or different visions must find implementation based on a compromise reached on one issue or another. Open confrontation and a tense internal situation in the country undermine trust in the military-political leadership both among Ukrainian society and among foreign partners, which can have negative consequences," he wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, for several days now, "Ukrainian society has been in a state of high tension due to certain contradictions between the heads of defense departments. At the same time, it is important to remember that each of them has made a significant contribution to the defense of Ukraine and the strengthening of its defense capability. Some are trying to push this topic for their own interests, but many people perceive this story too emotionally, succumbing to media influence without proper assessment and analysis," he wrote.

Kryvonozhko noted that "in the intensive period of the full-scale invasion, we started serious work with Mykhailo Fedorov’s team, and many innovative solutions were implemented thanks to these projects. At the same time, under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, the Air Force and the Defense Forces conducted a number of successful operations against an enemy that prevailed in both numbers and capabilities of military equipment and weaponry, operations that proved the might and incredible capabilities of the Defense Forces to the whole world."

Kryvonozhko is confident that these achievements were facilitated by "the consolidation of society, the activity of volunteers and partners, and the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers. This was a true synergy – the unity of the Defense Forces and Ukrainian society. And how much this unity is missing today."

At the same time, the Air Force commander emphasized that "an assessment of the activities of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, who bears full responsibility for the situation on the battlefield, can be given by a person who is fully aware of the situation regarding the state of affairs and has the authority to do so. Media attacks resulting from emotional tension negatively affect the country’s defense capability process, which is unacceptable in wartime and plays into the hands of the enemy."

"I had to work alongside General Syrsky during the most critical period of the defense of Kyiv, when the enemy wanted to seize the capital ‘in three days!’. I know well what kind of person he is. He is a specialist who not only knows his business but is one of the best in it. Back in 2022, I headed the ‘Center’ air command – and the defense of the capital from the air enemy was one of the most priority directions. General Oleksandr Syrsky commanded the defense of Kyiv at that time. Every day we conducted joint combat operations against superior enemy forces and, as a result, liberated the Kyiv region from the enemy invasion. The consistency of decisions implemented at a critical moment did not allow Russian aviation to gain an advantage and act with impunity in the airspace of Ukraine. Many details of these operations currently remain outside the public space, but time and history will undoubtedly put everything in its place," Kryvonozhko said.

He noted that the irreversibility of democratic processes in Ukraine speaks for itself. Even under the conditions of a full-scale war, Ukrainian society remains an active participant in socio-political life, has the right to its own position, and strives to be heard. "However, one must be guided by rationality, objectivity, analysis, and the substantiation of these public requests. One cannot make fateful decisions for the state based on situational emotions," emphasized the Air Force commander.

"The Armed Forces of Ukraine have proven to the whole world that true strength is born not from numerical superiority, but from the unity of the nation, dedication to the Motherland, military skill, and an indomitable spirit. It was precisely thanks to the UNITY of Ukrainians that we withstood in February of 2022," Kryvonozhko said.

As reported, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy unexpectedly announced on July 12 a decision to change the Prime Minister and the government to implement an "updated political strategy." The head of state proposed Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko for the position of Minister of Defense instead of Mykhailo Fedorov, who had headed the Ministry of Defense only since mid-January of this year.

At a meeting with the ruling party’s Servant of the People faction, according to its participants, the head of state explained his personnel decision by the constant conflicts between the Minister of Defense and Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky, which Fedorov himself confirmed. According to the latter, the decision regarding his dismissal was also influenced by the reform of the defense procurement system and those dissatisfied with it. Publicly, Zelenskyy stated that Fedorov would remain on his team, but the latter refused the offered position of advisor.

The president’s decision to change Fedorov sparked public protests. Just as last year in July, when people first took to the streets after the start of the war following the Verkhovna Rada’s decision to limit the independence of the SAPO and NABU, this year activists, rather than political parties, again called for "cardboard" protests. They began on the morning of July 16 before the vote for the new government. The Verkhovna Rada did dismiss Fedorov, but the position of the new Minister of Defense remained vacant. Protests continued after these personnel decisions, and a rally on Friday evening in Kyiv near the Franko Theater gathered more people than the day before. Demands for the resignation of Commander-in-Chief Syrsky were added to the demands that people most often write on cardboard signs.

After Zelenskyy was elected president in May 2019, Stepan Poltorak remained Minister of Defense for several months, and then six ministers were appointed to this position over seven years: Andriy Zahorodniuk (August 2019 – March 2020), Andriy Taran (until November 2021), Oleksiy Reznikov (until September 2023), Umerov (until July 2025), Denys Shmyhal (until January 2026), and Fedorov.

As for Commanders-in-Chief, there have been three during Zelenskyy’s tenure: Ruslan Khomchak (until July 2021), Valeriy Zaluzhny (until February 2024), and Syrsky.