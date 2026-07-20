Latest news Press centre
Subscription

Sections

Hot Stories

For clients

About agency Products & Services Press centre Careers Contacts
Facts

Von der Leyen discusses winter preparations with Ukrainian PM Koretsky

1 min read
Add as source
Von der Leyen discusses winter preparations with Ukrainian PM Koretsky

President of the European Commission (EC) Ursula von der Leyen has held a conversation with newly appointed Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky, during which they discussed issues of European integration, a drone agreement, and preparations for winter.

"Very good phone call with with Koretsky. We will continue cooperating closely on reforms that move Ukraine’s EU accession process forward," she said on X.

Von der Leyen noted that the drone agreement will allow for the utilization of EU industrial potential for the rapid and large-scale production of the most innovative defense equipment for Ukraine.

"We also discussed preparations ahead of winter and critical energy infrastructure. You can count on our full support, including in your work to improve energy sector’s governance," the EC President said.

#koretsky #leyen
Read news in the official Telegram channel Add «Interfax-Ukraine» as a preferred source in Google

IMPORTANT