Syrsky: task is to protect Kostiantynivka, inflict maximum damage on occupiers and we fulfill it

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Oleksandr Syrsky has visited the Kostiantynivka direction of the front, which currently remains one of the hottest areas, where the enemy conducts up to 20 attacks on average daily and does not stop attempts to infiltrate deep into the city; according to intelligence data, the occupiers have accumulated up to 145 personnel in Kostiantynivka.

"Another working trip – to the area of combat operations in the Kostiantynivka direction. I heard reports from the leadership of the 19th Army Corps, commanders of combat brigades and units on the operational situation and the state of affairs across all types of support," Syrsky wrote on Telegram on Monday.

According to him, the main focus was placed on increasing the use of unmanned systems of all types in order to step up firepower against the enemy and reduce risks to the lives of personnel. "Our defense remains active. Drones mandatorily go first – both to detect the enemy and to hit them," Syrsky emphasized.

He also reported that he reviewed the details of the current situation in Kostiantynivka on site. "We discussed potential new challenges and possible options to counter them with the commanders," the Commander-in-Chief added.

"The Kostiantynivka direction remains one of the hottest along the entire length of the frontline. On average, the enemy makes up to 20 attacks here every day and does not stop attempts to infiltrate deep into the city," Syrsky wrote.

He reported that according to intelligence data, Russian occupiers have accumulated up to 145 personnel in Kostiantynivka. "Units of the Defense Forces continue counter-sabotage measures in the city. To detect and destroy enemy infantry and firing positions, our warriors conduct search-and-strike actions, heavily deploy FPV drones, and drop munitions from UAVs. The invaders are suffering significant losses. Thus, in just one day on July 18, enemy losses in the city amounted to 21 killed and 6 wounded. Six shelters were hit," Syrsky cited as an example of the defenders’ effective work.

"The task facing Ukrainian defenders is to protect Kostiantynivka and inflict maximum damage on the occupiers, and we are fulfilling it. I want to note the high level of professionalism of the commanders, the courage and resilience of the defenders of the Ukrainian city. Thank you for your combat work!" Syrsky summarized.