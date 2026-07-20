Zelenskyy: Defense Forces strike logistics facilities, oil depot in Moscow region

Ukraine’s Defense Forces have struck logistics facilities and an oil depot in the Moscow region of Russia, as well as hitting two shadow fleet tankers and four dry cargo ships in the Black Sea, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

"Moscow region. There are results from our long-range sanctions operating against logistics facilities and an oil depot. I thank the warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces, Intelligence, Rocket Forces and Artillery, and Special Operations Forces. The distance to the targets from our border is over 400 kilometers. In addition, two shadow fleet tankers and four dry cargo vessels were hit in the waters of the Black Sea," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Monday.

The President emphasized that Ukraine continues to respond to Russian strikes on its territory.

"We respond justly to every Russian strike on our cities and communities. This war must be brought to an end, and that is only possible by increasing pressure on the sole cause of this war – Russia," the head of state noted.