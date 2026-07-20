Skelya Regiment denies Kostiantynivka capture claims, calls them manipulation

The 425th Separate Assault Regiment "Skelya" stated that information regarding the capture of Ukrainian service members does not indicate either the capture of Kostiantynivka (Donetsk region) or the defeat of the regiment.

"The enemy traditionally uses prisoners of war as a tool of information warfare in an attempt to demoralize Ukrainian society and discredit the military command. This is manipulation," Skelya said in a statement on Facebook on Monday.

"Skelya" reported that efforts to establish all circumstances of the incident are currently ongoing, and details of the operation in Kostiantynivka cannot be disclosed at this time. "Russian propaganda is trying to present a single episode of combat as a refutation of the results of the entire operation in Kostiantynivka. Fighting for the city continues, and individual successes or losses by either side do not change the overall picture of the battle."

It was emphasized that during the same engagements, Ukrainian service members also captured two occupiers. "This once again confirms that the fighting was fierce and is not limited to a single episode currently being exploited by Russian propaganda."

The previous day, a video circulated online showing individuals associated with the 425th Assault Regiment "Skelya" standing in Kostiantynivka holding two flags bearing portraits of Zelenskyy and Syrsky. Meanwhile, the Russian side claimed to have captured two Ukrainian soldiers seen in the video.