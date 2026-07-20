Temporary pedestrian crossing opens near Lukyanivska metro station

In Kyiv, near the Lukyanivska metro station, where an underground pedestrian crossing sustained significant damage due to an enemy missile hit overnight July 19, a temporary surface unregulated pedestrian crossing has been set up, the capital’s Patrol Police reported.

"In connection with the closure of the underground pedestrian crossing on Yuriia Illienka Street, near the Lukyanivska metro station, a temporary surface unregulated pedestrian crossing has been arranged," the police reported on Telegram on Monday.

As reported, overnight Sunday, July 19, Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. Falling debris and fires were recorded in Desniansky, Dniprovsky, Shevchenkivsky, Sviatoshynsky, and Solomiansky districts. At least one person was killed and 17 others were injured.

One of the missiles struck directly into an underground pedestrian crossing. The blast wave also damaged the surface lobby of the Lukyanivska metro station. It is currently temporarily closed, with Syretsko–Pecherska line (Green line) trains passing through the station without stopping. Specialists are already working to restore its operation.