Russian strike wipes out multiple corporate hubs in Ukraine

A WOG warehouse was destroyed in Russian missile strikes, WOG CEO and former Infrastructure Minister Andriy Pyvovarsky said on Sunday evening.

"Our warehouse is gone. The material and financial losses are significant. But most importantly, not a single person was killed. Everyone has checked in," Pyvovarsky wrote on Facebook.

He asked customers to be understanding if some products are temporarily unavailable at certain stores across the chain over the next few days.

"We are already working to ensure that the impact of this situation on our customers is kept to a minimum," Pyvovarsky concluded.

Russian forces launched a massive ballistic missile attack overnight into Sunday. One person was killed in Kyiv and five others were injured. Nine of the 15 injured remain hospitalized.

One of the largest logistics complexes near Kyiv, Amtel, with a total area of 100,200 square meters in Bucha district, was destroyed. The main warehouse of the Winetime wine retail chain was damaged after being hit by eight ballistic missiles.

The production facilities of UKRTAC, a company that is part of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI), were completely destroyed. The office and logistics center of green coffee importer Coffeeton was also damaged.

In addition, the warehouse of Knigolove Publishing House was destroyed, resulting in the loss of nearly 250,000 books.

"The most important thing for us is that none of our colleagues were injured. At the same time, we lost nearly 250,000 books. This represents the work of authors, translators, editors, designers, printing houses, and the entire team that works every day for Ukrainian readers," the publishing house said in a Facebook post.

The publisher warned that temporary delays in processing and shipping orders are possible.

The Russian attack on the night of July 19 also destroyed the MISON publishing house in Kyiv.

"Today’s massive missile attack destroyed the MISON publishing house. Tomorrow we were supposed to celebrate the release of our first book, ‘Museum of Family Stories’ by Olena Skulovatova. But today, Russia ruined all our publishing plans. It struck at the very heart of the publishing house, destroying all the offices where our team worked and where our ideas and dreams for the future were born. Everything burned to the ground," the publishing house said in a Facebook post, adding that no one was injured.