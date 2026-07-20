Massive fire in Kyiv region caused by Russian attack fully extinguished – SES

The State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine reported the full extinguishing of a large-scale fire in Kyiv region caused by a Russian attack overnight Sunday, July 19. Operations involving over 200 firefighters, aviation, and robotics lasted for more than 24 hours.

"In Kyiv region, the extinguishment of a massive fire caused by a Russian attack overnight July 19 has been completed. The flames engulfed two warehouse buildings across a total area of about 100,000 square meters," the SES press service reported on Telegram on Monday.

According to the report, operations to extinguish the fire and deal with its consequences lasted over a day and required significant forces and equipment: over 200 firefighters and 70 units of specialized equipment, including aircraft and robotic systems, worked at the scene.

"Thanks to the coordinated and professional actions of the SES units, the fire was completely extinguished. Debris removal and cooling of the building structures are currently ongoing," the report said.

Ukrainian official authorities have not officially named the targeted enterprise. At the same time, according to a number of Ukrainian media outlets and open sources, the strike reportedly hit the logistics complexes Amtel located in Bucha district of Kyiv region.