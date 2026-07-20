Death toll in Odesa cargo ship strike rises to 10, including Ukrainian pilot

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a Guinea-Bissau-flagged merchant vessel that had departed a Ukrainian port after loading corn has risen to 10 people, including a Ukrainian pilot employed by the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA).

"We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of those killed. We strongly condemn yet another Russian war crime targeting civilian shipping, international trade, and freedom of navigation," the Ukrainian Sea Ports Authority (USPA) said on Monday.

According to the authority, there were 17 people on board, including crew members who were citizens of Syria and India, as well as a pilot from the Delta Pilot branch of the USPA.

The search and rescue operation continued throughout the night. As a result, eight crew members were rescued and safely brought ashore.

The USPA added that the fire aboard the vessel has been contained.

Earlier Russian occupation forces struck the civilian bulk carrier GOLDEN LEO (Guinea-Bissau flag, Turkish-owned) with three Kh-59/Kh-69 cruise missiles.

Earlier, Ukraine’s Acting Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said the latest wave of attacks was not an isolated incident. The previous day, Russia attacked another foreign merchant vessel in the Black Sea flying the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, killing one person and injuring three others.