Russian drone destroys URCS vehicle

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) vehicle was destroyed in Zaporizhia region as a result of a direct strike by a Russian drone.

"Today, at around 09.00, a Ukrainian Red Cross operational vehicle was destroyed in a direct FPV drone strike while responding to the aftermath of a Russian attack in Vilniansk, Zaporizhia region," the URCS reported on Facebook on Sunday.

According to the URCS, the Vilniansk team from the Ukrainian Red Cross rapid response unit arrived at the scene to assist victims of previous Russian attacks. Volunteers left the vehicle to administer first aid to one of the injured. Moments later, they heard warnings of an approaching FPV drone, which struck the URCS official vehicle and completely destroyed it.

Ukrainian Red Cross volunteers and staff were not injured.

" We strongly condemn attacks on civilian infrastructure and vehicles clearly marked with the Red Cross emblem. Such actions are a gross violation of international humanitarian law," the URCS stated.