URCS assists victims of Russian missile attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) provided assistance to victims following an overnight missile attack on Kyiv.

"Overnight, the Ukrainian Red Cross emergency response team, in coordination with the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, responded to the aftermath of another attack on the capital," the URCS reported on Facebook on Sunday.

In one of Kyiv's districts, volunteers conducted an inspection of a damaged residential building and assisted its residents with evacuation. They also provided first psychological aid to individuals experiencing acute stress reactions.

As reported, Russian forces launched a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv overnight Sunday. One person was killed. Nine out of 15 injured individuals are currently hospitalized.