Defense Forces destroy 81 enemy targets – Air Force

On the night of July 20, Russian forces attacked the territory of Ukraine using two Kh-59/69 guided air-launched missiles and 94 strike UAVs, including Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, "Banderol" loitering munitions, and "Parodiya" decoy drones, according to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"According to preliminary data, as of 08.00, air defense shot down or neutralized 81 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas UAVs, as well as drones of other types, in the north, south, and east of the country. A missile hit and nine strike UAV strikes were recorded at nine locations. In addition, one missile failed to reach its target," the message on Telegram reads.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, as well as mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

The attack remains ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still remaining in Ukrainian airspace.