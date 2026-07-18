Kyiv lake cleanup completed after 317 cubic meters of pollutants removed

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) have completed operations to clean up Kyrylivske Lake in Kyiv’s Obolon district following pollution caused by Russia’s July 2 attack on the capital, removing 317 cubic meters of contaminants from the surface of the reservoir.

According to the SES, lubricants and fuel products entered the waters of Kyrylivske Lake in the capital’s Obolon district after the strike, contaminating approximately 20,600 square meters of the water surface.

"For 16 days, rescuers from across Ukraine worked around the clock to prevent the pollution from spreading further. Skimmer systems, permanent floating containment booms, and sorbent booms were deployed on the lake," the agency said in a statement published on Facebook.

As a result of the cleanup effort, 317 cubic meters of contaminants were collected and removed from the lake’s surface. A total of 230 meters of sorbent booms and 550 meters of permanent floating containment booms remain in place.

According to the agency, about 60 rescuers and 20 pieces of equipment were involved in eliminating the consequences of the pollution.

"This is yet another reminder that Russian aggression harms not only people. It poisons the environment, destroys ecosystems, and forces rescuers to fight every day not only fires and destruction but also the consequences of crimes against nature. But despite everything, we continue to protect, restore, and save," the SES emphasized.

As reported earlier, a Russian strike overnight into July 2 caused a fire and a petroleum leak at one of the capital’s enterprises. The petroleum products entered the Kyrylivske Lake water area through the stormwater drainage system and the Syrets River. As of July 7, rescuers had collected 133 cubic meters of petroleum products and sealed the collector between Kyrylivske and Yordanske lakes to prevent the contamination from spreading.