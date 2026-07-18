Ukraine army hits Moscow-area oil depot

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Ukrainian forces struck the Nefto-Service oil depot in Noginsk, Moscow region, as well as a number of other key Russian military targets.

"On the night of July 18, 2026, as part of efforts to reduce the military and economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck a number of important enemy military and military-economic targets. In particular, the Nefto-Service oil depot in Noginsk, Moscow region, was hit. A direct strike on the facility was confirmed, followed by a fire on the company’s premises," the General Staff said on its Telegram channel on Saturday.

According to the statement, the oil depot is used to store and supply fuel and lubricants, including for the needs of the Russian Armed Forces.

The General Staff also reported strikes on two tankers, two floating cranes, and one tugboat in the waters of the Azov and Black seas. Earlier, this was also reported by Unmanned Systems Forces Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi.

The tankers are used to transport Russian crude oil, petroleum products, and fuel in support of the Russian Armed Forces. The floating cranes and tugboats support port operations, transport military cargo, load and unload military equipment, and ensure the functioning of the enemy’s maritime logistics.

According to the General Staff, a Project 10410 Svetlyak-class patrol ship in Kerch (Autonomous Republic of Crimea) was also struck. This is the second Project 10410 Svetlyak-class vessel hit by Ukraine’s Defense Forces over the past two days.

"Project 10410 Svetlyak-class vessels are designed to patrol maritime waters, escort ships and vessels, and may also be deployed to support the operations of the Russian Navy and other Russian security agencies," the General Staff noted.

In addition, Ukrainian forces struck the railway bridge over the Bila River near Sabivka in Luhansk region, which Russian forces use for military logistics.