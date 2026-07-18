Zelenskyy meets military chiefs on logistics, defense strategy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, with the participation of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office and Brigadier General Pavlo Palisa, held a meeting with the corps commanders defending the most intense sections of the front.

"We discussed the nature and specific features of combat operations on the front, particularly in the Sloviansk, Pokrovsk, and Oleksandrivka directions, as well as in the Kharkiv region and other, in many respects, difficult sectors. All of the commanders emphasize the importance of our fair personnel distribution program for combat brigades. The program has been in place since December and has proven its effectiveness in virtually every brigade," Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The meeting participants discussed the necessary supply of weapons and equipment for combat operations, carrying out rotations, protecting our logistics, and destroying Russian logistics.

"We need more long-range artillery – 155 mm shells. We identified the additional assets that must be supplied for mid-range strikes. We will speak with manufacturers and everyone involved in supplying them about additional opportunities. I thank all developers and manufacturers of UGVs. This is an obvious priority for our forces, and supplies must increase," the president said.

The meeting participants also reviewed operational information regarding the occupiers’ tasks that the Russians are trying to carry out, and the prospects for Ukrainian active defense.

"I especially want to thank Brigadier General Voloshyn for his proposals on scaling up across the corps the work that is already producing results at the brigade level in upgrading equipment and in-house production. I am grateful to Brigadier General Maistrenko for detailing many technical issues and for his substantive description of the difficulties in his sector that must be resolved. I thank Brigadier General Sydorov for his absolutely clear vision of the steps, decisions, and supplies needed in his sector. We will be delivering results," the president said.