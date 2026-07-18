Ukraine Drone Commander: MoLoChKa operation forces Russia to pivot to maritime defense

Operation MoLoCHKa, conducted by the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, is shifting Russian priorities from the front line to the sea, forcing the occupiers to withdraw up to 200 Rubikon drone crews from the combat line to protect the shadow fleet, USF Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said.

"Operation MoLoCHKa is shifting the enemy’s priorities from the front to the sea. The enemy is pulling up to 200 Rubikon crews off the line of contact to protect the shadow fleet. The calculation is one crew for each operational vessel," he wrote on Telegram on Saturday morning.

According to Brovdi, in addition to Rubikon units, which are being partially withdrawn from the front line, the operation has also tied up the assets of the entire 51st Air Defense Division and an anti-aircraft regiment of what remains of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The forces deployed include anti-aircraft drones, man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), and machine guns.

According to Brovdi, Operation MoLoCHKa was launched by the Unmanned Systems Forces on July 6. During its first 13 days, USF "Birds" struck 172 Russian shadow fleet vessels in the Azov and Black seas, including tankers, LNG carriers, bulk carriers, ferries, floating cranes, and tugboats.

"The enemy has been forced to significantly weaken its specialized drone component, Rubikon, along the front line in order to preserve what remains of Russia’s shadow fleet. And that is good. Operation MoLoCHKa is in action. We will endure. Moscow will fall. Crimea will be restored and thrive again," Brovdi concluded.