The Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine struck 13 vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet in the Black and Azov seas overnight into Saturday, bringing the total number of vessels hit since the launch of Operation MoLoCHKa on July 6 to 172, USF Commander Robert "Madyar" Brovdi said.

"During Operation MoLoCHKa, conducted by the Unmanned Systems Forces from July 6 to July 18, USF ‘Birds’ struck 172 vessels belonging to Russia’s shadow fleet," Brovdi wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday morning.

The commander specified that 118 of the vessels struck were in the Sea of Azov, while another 54 were in the Black Sea.

According to him, 13 vessels were hit on July 18 alone.

"An additional 13 shadow fleet vessels were struck on July 18 by USF ‘Birds’ in the Black and Azov seas: eight bulk carriers, one tanker, one LNG tanker, one tugboat, and two floating cranes."

"Our objective remains unchanged: to halt the logistics of oil, fuel, and cargo transported in circumvention of sanctions. We will turn every self-propelled vessel into a blind and deaf barge drifting at sea. We are not aiming to pollute the waters with oil spills, so there will be no hull breaches," Brovdi said.