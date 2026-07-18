Zelenskyy considers sacking commander-in-chief as protests swell – media

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is considering sacking Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky if he finds a successor capable of ensuring a smooth transition of command, The Financial Times reported.

The publication describes the current situation as the biggest military leadership crisis of Zelenskyy’s presidency. Over the weekend, he is organizing meetings with military commanders to hear their assessments of the front-line situation and to interview candidates for the post of the new army chief.

Zelenskyy is ready to remove Syrsky from his position if he identifies a commander who can guarantee a seamless transfer of authority while maintaining strong defenses along the 1,200‑kilometer front line, FT said, citing sources.

The newspaper emphasizes that public protests in Ukraine were the factor that prompted the president to consider changing the commander-in-chief.