UN food agency reports 4 drone strikes on Dnipro warehouse

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has confirmed that a warehouse used for its humanitarian operations in Dnipro was hit by drones four times over the past 24 hours, although none of the mission’s personnel were injured.

According to a statement published on the United Nations website on Friday, this is the seventh time over the last three months that clearly marked WFP assets in Ukraine were damaged by drone strikes, including this warehouse and a WFP vehicle.

"This is not an isolated incident. We are observing a concerning trend of increasing attacks on humanitarian facilities and operations across the country," WFP Representative in Ukraine Richard Ragan said.

"Over the last two years, WFP has recorded more than 90 incidents affecting its warehouses, vehicles, distribution points, and the assets of its local humanitarian partners across Ukraine," Ragan said.

WFP reiterated that international humanitarian law prohibits attacks against civilian and humanitarian infrastructure. Such incidents directly threaten the delivery of life-saving assistance to civilians affected by the war.