Russian missile strike on Odesa port damages civilian ship, wounds 4 – authorities

Russian forces launched a missile strike on port infrastructure in Odesa region on Friday evening, damaging a civilian vessel flying the Marshall Islands flag and injuring four crew members, Odesa Regional Military Administration Head Oleh Kiper said.

According to him, the vessel’s superstructure was damaged in the attack, triggering a fire.

"As a result of the attack, a civilian vessel flying the Marshall Islands flag was damaged. The vessel’s superstructure was damaged, causing a fire to break out," Kiper wrote on Telegram.

The regional governor said the vessel’s crew of 17 had been evacuated.

"The crew of 17 has been evacuated. Four of them were injured and received medical assistance without requiring hospitalization," he said.

"This is yet another enemy strike targeting civilians and civilian shipping," Kiper added.