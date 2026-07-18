Zelenskyy: Ukraine hits 2 logistics sites near Moscow, Tambov in retaliation

In response to Russian strikes on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, two logistics facilities were hit on Saturday night – in Moscow and Tambov regions, over 500 and approximately 700 kilometers away, respectively – as well as an oil facility, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"Today, our long-range sanctions worked across three areas on Russian territory, as well as on our temporarily occupied land and at sea. In particular, in response to Russian strikes on our civilian infrastructure and on our cities and communities, two major logistics facilities were hit – in the Moscow and Tambov regions, more than 500 and nearly 700 kilometers from the front line," he wrote on his official Telegram channel on Saturday.

The president said the aggressor used them to supply sanctioned components for drone production and navigation equipment.

"An oil facility was also struck. In addition, Ukrainian mid-range strikes engaged targets in the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea, and in our temporarily occupied Crimea," Zelenskyy added.

"I thank the warriors of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces, the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine – every unit of Ukraine’s Defense Forces – for their precise and coordinated execution of these missions," the head of state said.

As reported, Wildberries warehouses in Moscow and Tambov regions were hit last night. An oil depot in the Moscow region and 13 Russian shadow fleet vessels in the Black and Azov Seas were also reported hit.